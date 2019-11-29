Monday, Dec. 2
Orange juice, tossed salad with dressing, chicken salad on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, pineapple chunks
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Low-sodium V8 juice, low-sodium Polish sausage with chopped onions on a bun, cabbage, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Pineapple juice, meat loaf, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned greens, whole wheat dinner roll, peach crisp
Thursday, Dec. 5
Tossed salad with dressing, chicken divine, rice, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, orange slices
Friday, Dec. 6
Tuna pasta salad with green peas on a bed of lettuce, pickled beets and onions, marinated bean salad, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges