Monday, Feb. 24
Orange juice, beef tips in gravy, egg noodles, winter squash, whole wheat dinner roll, canned plums
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Lentil soup, crackers, baked chicken leg, carrots, seasoned greens, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Tossed salad with dressing, baked fish with herb and lemon, seasoned brown rice, seasoned tomatoes and zucchini, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple
Thursday, Feb. 27
Orange juice, sloppy joe on a bun, coleslaw, carrots, chilled pears
Friday, Feb. 28
Orange juice, split pea soup, crackers, tuna fish sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, pickled beets, pineapple