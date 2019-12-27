Monday, Dec. 30
Fruit juice blend, meat loaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, black-eyed peas, spiced peaches
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Pineapple juice, tossed salad with dressing, salmon patty, corn, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake; no home-delivered meal delivery
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Centers closed in observance of the holiday; no congregate or home-delivered meals will be served
Thursday, Jan. 2
Centers closed in observance of the holiday; no congregate or home-delivered meals will be served
Friday, Jan. 3
Lentil soup, crackers, baked chicken leg, carrots, seasoned greens, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello