Monday, Dec. 30

Fruit juice blend, meat loaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, black-eyed peas, spiced peaches

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Pineapple juice, tossed salad with dressing, salmon patty, corn, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake; no home-delivered meal delivery

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Centers closed in observance of the holiday; no congregate or home-delivered meals will be served

Thursday, Jan. 2

Centers closed in observance of the holiday; no congregate or home-delivered meals will be served

Friday, Jan. 3

Lentil soup, crackers, baked chicken leg, carrots, seasoned greens, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello