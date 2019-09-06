Monday, Sept. 9
Fruit juice blend, meat loaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, asparagus, whole wheat dinner roll, spiced peaches
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Apple juice, beef tips in gravy over buttered egg noodles, honey glazed carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, citrus fruit cup, yellow cake with white icing
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tossed salad with chickpeas and dressing, salmon patty, corn, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple chunks
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tossed salad with dressing, egg salad with lettuce and tomatoes in a whole wheat pita pocket, pickled beets, fresh orange slices
Friday, Sept. 13
Orange juice, baked fish with herb and lemon, rice, spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, tropical fruit