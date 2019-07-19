Monday, July 22
Cranberry juice, tossed salad with dressing, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, July 23
Hot spiced apples, pork roast, gravy, lima beans, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit
Wednesday, July 24
Low-sodium V8 juice, chicken salad in a whole wheat pita with lettuce and tomato slices, fresh carrot and cucumber slices, pineapple tidbits
Thursday, July 25
Tossed salad with Italian dressing, lasagna with meat sauce, seasoned kale, French bread, sliced peaches
Friday, July 26
Lemon chicken, brown rice, green beans, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, orange slices