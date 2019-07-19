Monday, July 22

Cranberry juice, tossed salad with dressing, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, July 23

Hot spiced apples, pork roast, gravy, lima beans, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit

Wednesday, July 24

Low-sodium V8 juice, chicken salad in a whole wheat pita with lettuce and tomato slices, fresh carrot and cucumber slices, pineapple tidbits

Thursday, July 25

Tossed salad with Italian dressing, lasagna with meat sauce, seasoned kale, French bread, sliced peaches

Friday, July 26

Lemon chicken, brown rice, green beans, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, orange slices