Monday, Sept. 2

Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Tossed salad with dressing, chicken, shrimp and sausage gumbo, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Fruit juice blend, roast beef, gravy, spinach, baked potato with sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches

Thursday, Sept. 5

Vegetable juice, pork chop, cinnamon-spiced applesauce, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple

Friday, Sept. 6

Pineapple juice, cheeseburger on a bun with lettuce, onion and tomato slices, baked beans, cole slaw, watermelon, brownie