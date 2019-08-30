Monday, Sept. 2
Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Tossed salad with dressing, chicken, shrimp and sausage gumbo, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Fruit juice blend, roast beef, gravy, spinach, baked potato with sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches
Thursday, Sept. 5
Vegetable juice, pork chop, cinnamon-spiced applesauce, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple
Friday, Sept. 6
Pineapple juice, cheeseburger on a bun with lettuce, onion and tomato slices, baked beans, cole slaw, watermelon, brownie