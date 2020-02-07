Monday, Feb. 10

Orange/pineapple juice, baked chicken in cream sauce, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, whole baked apple with raisins

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Orange juice, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Tossed salad with dressing, lasagna with meat sauce, seasoned kale, French bread, Mandarin oranges

Thursday, Feb. 13

Fruit juice blend, baked fish sticks, green beans, lima beans, whole wheat dinner roll, banana

Friday, Feb. 14

Chicken Parmesan with tomato sauce, spaghetti noodles, green beans, Italian bread, fresh orange slices