Monday, Feb. 10
Orange/pineapple juice, baked chicken in cream sauce, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, whole baked apple with raisins
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Orange juice, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Tossed salad with dressing, lasagna with meat sauce, seasoned kale, French bread, Mandarin oranges
Thursday, Feb. 13
Fruit juice blend, baked fish sticks, green beans, lima beans, whole wheat dinner roll, banana
Friday, Feb. 14
Chicken Parmesan with tomato sauce, spaghetti noodles, green beans, Italian bread, fresh orange slices