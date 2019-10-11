Monday, Oct. 14
Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Applesauce with cinnamon, pork roast, gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, California blend, whole wheat dinner roll, brownie
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Tossed salad with dressing, lasagna, spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, canned plums, brownie
Thursday, Oct. 17
Minestrone soup with beans, crackers, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, coleslaw, three-bean salad, Mandarin oranges
Friday, Oct. 18
Orange juice, tossed salad with dressing, egg salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, banana