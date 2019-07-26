Monday, July 29
Orange juice, turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit
Tuesday, July 30
Cranberry juice, California chicken, baked potato, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches, sour cream
Wednesday, July 31
Apple juice, lemon pepper fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, seasoned spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello with crushed pineapple
Thursday, Aug. 1
Pineapple juice, hamburger on a bun with lettuce/tomato/onion slices, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh seasonal fruit
Friday, Aug. 2
Apple juice, sweet and sour pork over rice, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple