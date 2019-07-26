Monday, July 29

Orange juice, turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit

Tuesday, July 30

Cranberry juice, California chicken, baked potato, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches, sour cream

Wednesday, July 31

Apple juice, lemon pepper fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, seasoned spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello with crushed pineapple

Thursday, Aug. 1

Pineapple juice, hamburger on a bun with lettuce/tomato/onion slices, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh seasonal fruit

Friday, Aug. 2

Apple juice, sweet and sour pork over rice, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple