Monday, Feb. 17
Centers closed in observance of holiday; no congregate or home-delivered meals will be served
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Low-sodium V8 juice, baked herb fish, brown rice, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Orange juice, roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, applesauce
Thursday, Feb. 20
Cranberry juice, chicken curry, rice, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, tangerine
Friday, Feb. 21
Fruit juice blend, vegetable soup, crackers, cheeseburger on a bun with lettuce, onion and tomato slices, peaches