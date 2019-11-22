Monday, Nov. 25
Orange juice, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, mixed greens, three-bean salad, peaches
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Apple juice, stuffed shells with tomato sauce, seasoned spinach, garlic bread, fruited jello
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Tossed salad with dressing, beef tips in gravy with onions and green peppers over noodles, honey glazed carrots, whole wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Thursday, Nov. 28
Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals
Friday, Nov. 29
Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals