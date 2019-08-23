Monday, Aug. 26

Stuffed pepper, California blend, corn, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Tomato juice, tossed salad with dressing, tuna fish sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot/pineapple slaw, banana

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Orange juice, fish patty on a bun with lettuce/tomato/onion, marinated cucumbers and onions, Mediterranean chickpea salad, applesauce

Thursday, Aug. 29

Apple juice, pulled pork sandwich on a bun, cole slaw, fresh seasonal fruit

Friday, Aug. 30

Fruit juice blend, oven-fried chicken, baked sweet potato, seasoned spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello