Monday, Aug. 26
Stuffed pepper, California blend, corn, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Tomato juice, tossed salad with dressing, tuna fish sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot/pineapple slaw, banana
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Orange juice, fish patty on a bun with lettuce/tomato/onion, marinated cucumbers and onions, Mediterranean chickpea salad, applesauce
Thursday, Aug. 29
Apple juice, pulled pork sandwich on a bun, cole slaw, fresh seasonal fruit
Friday, Aug. 30
Fruit juice blend, oven-fried chicken, baked sweet potato, seasoned spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello