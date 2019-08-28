Make art, relieve stress
The Lexington Park library will hold “Art on Your Own Terms” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Come brighten the day with a little “art therapy,” and use creativity as an outlet for stress. Experiment with a variety of art supplies, and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For ages 18 and up. No registration required.
Needleworkers can gather
The Lexington Park library will hold Common Thread on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Open to knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, cross-stitchers and any other kind of needleworkers. Bring a current project, mingle with like-minded makers, and swap patterns, ideas and tips. Basic supplies available. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Young adults learn finances
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Smart Money for Young Adults” on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn the basics of handling money and finances, including relationships with financial institutions, setting financial goals, introduction to credit and how to make a credit card work for you. Registration is required.
Kids can have fun with math
The Lexington Park library will hold Southern Maryland Math Circle on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Southern Maryland Math Circle provides fun, fascinating math activities to middle- and high-school students (and their families). Run by the faculty at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, this monthly gathering is sure to inspire a love of mathematical exploration to everyone who comes. Snacks will be provided. No registration required.