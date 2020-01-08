Find out how to plan for retirement
The Leonardtown library will hold the class “Retirement and Estate Planning” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Worried about the effects of the recent tax changes on your retirement planning? Join as Gene Townsend, a certified financial planner, covers retirement contribution changes, retirement distributions, estate planning steps and the recent tax law changes impacting retirement and estate planning.
Learn how to be safe and secure online
The Charlotte Hall library will hold the class “Protect Yourself: Online Security and Privacy” on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to protect data with strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoid internet scams and use freely available tools to limit what personal information is collected and shared while browsing the web. Registration recommended; walk-ins welcome as space allows.
Nonprofit groups can learn about grants
The Lexington Park library will hold the class “Introduction to Foundation Directory Online” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Looking for grants for a nonprofit? Come learn how to use Foundation Directory Online, the most comprehensive prospect research tool for fundraisers with over 140,000 grant-maker profiles. Learn how to search for grant makers who have funded organizations working on causes and with communities similar to those served. The second half of this class will include time to practice using the directory with the assistance of the instructor. Use the library’s computers or bring a laptop. This class is for nonprofit organizations looking for funding and is not geared to individuals seeking grants. It is recommended that participants take the free one-hour webinar “Introduction to Finding Grants” before attending. Email jcavanaugh@stmalib.org for more information. Registration is required.
Yoga class slated
The Lexington Park library will hold a “I Can’t Do Yoga” yoga class on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Learn to use mind, body and breath to awaken well-being and self-healing power. Bring a yoga mat or a towel. Registration required. Lisa Clow and Awake Yoga and Integrative Health Coaching invite participants to experience how to use the Genius Breaks Method to develop home-based yoga practice and join a yoga community to learn to move joints through the appropriate range of motion. The yoga class was designed for all levels of interest and abilities and will help develop the ability to stay calm during stressful situations and find joy in living.
Make jewelry
The Lexington Park library will hold two sessions of a beaded jewelry class on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. Learn the basic techniques of beaded jewelry creation. Create a pair of earrings and a bracelet to take home. All materials are provided and light refreshments will be served. Registration is required.