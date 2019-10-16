Chat about books with other adults
St. Mary’s County Library will hold Book Bites at Taphouse 1637 on Monday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Grab a bite and gab about books at the pub in California for a discussion of this year’s One Maryland One Book selection, “What the Eyes Don’t See,” as well as a relaxed conversation about other books. Visit taphouse1637.com for directions and to see menu options available for purchase. Adults only; no registration required.
Learn all about shadows
The Leonardtown library will hold “Lights and Shadows” for ages 4 to 8 on Friday, Nov. 1, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Shadows are so mysterious — join to learn all about how shadows work, why different things have different shadows and take home a cool outline of your own shadow. Registration will open on Oct. 18.
Event to kick off novel writers’ month
The Lexington Park library will hold a NaNoWriMo kickoff party on Saturday, Nov, 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is recommended. November is National Novel Writers’ Month, otherwise known as NaNoWriMo, a challenge for writers to write 50,000 words in the month of November. That’s 1,667 words per day, so get started. Bring a laptop, notebook or flash drive. Light refreshments provided. Local author Angela Harris will be presenting “It’s in the Bag.” This interactive and entertaining workshop will help fellow writers learn how to overcome writers’ block. Learn a method called “throwing up on the page,” construct a group poem using this method, and then participate in a roundtable event. Attendees are asked to bring one short selection (three minutes or less) that will be shared with the group during the roundtable session for positive feedback.
Fall book sale coming up later this month
The Leonardtown library will host the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library fall book sale on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to the Leonardtown branch to find amazing deals on excellent books. This is a rain-or-shine event. Credit cards, cash and checks will be accepted at the book sale.
Spooktacular events planned at each branch
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be holding fun Halloween activities. The Charlotte Hall library will hold a Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Lexington Park library will hold a Spooktacular on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. Come enjoy trick-or-treating in the library and play carnival games, all while dressed in costume. The Leonardtown library will hold Trick-or-Treat in the Library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. Enjoy trick-or-treating in the library and participate in a costume parade to show off awesome costumes. No registration required for any of the three events.