Meet with a job coach
The Leonardtown library will host “Spend an Hour with a Job Coach” on Monday, Jan. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southern Maryland JobSource job coaches will be available to meet with job seekers one-on-one for an hour-long appointment. To get assistance with writing a resume, conducting a job search, polishing interview skills or career change advice, call the Leonardtown branch at 301-475-2846 to schedule an appointment.
New storytime schedule announced for library branches
Storytime will be back at the St. Mary’s County Library starting on Monday, Jan. 13. Check www.stmalib.org for the full schedule, including new storytimes such as evening pajama storytimes, Saturday sensory-friendly storytimes and many new days and times to choose from. Starting with the January storytime session, daytime weekly storytimes will be seating-limited based on a first come, first served basis.
Get help with college scholarships at Leonardtown
The Leonardtown library will host “College Scholarships and Financial Aid Opportunities for Maryland Residents” on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join Marsha Wilcox, assistant director of the office of student financial assistance at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, as she explains the importance of filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The discussion will focus on the aid opportunities the FAFSA gives college students and the importance of meeting the state of Maryland deadlines. Various scholarships available to state residents will be discussed in detail as well.
Learn to use a die-cutting machine at Charlotte Hall
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Cricut for Beginners” on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to use St. Mary’s County Library’s new Cricut machine. This home die-cutting machine can be used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric, craft foam and other products.
A presenter will demonstrate how a design is created on the computer and sent to the Cricut machine for cutting. Attendees will create a small project to take home with them. Registration required.
Little ones can paint
The Lexington Park library will hold Mini Monet on Friday, Jan. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. Join an art adventure and explore the world of art through various forms. Expect and prepare for messy activities. For babies and toddlers. Registration required and opens on Jan. 3.
Snow activities planned
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Snow Much Fun!” on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. Enjoy the magic of winter with snow-themed crafts and activities. Recommended for elementary school age children. Registration is required and opens on Jan. 4.