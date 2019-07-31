Mindfulness class for kids offered at two branches
The St. Mary’s County Library will host two sessions of Practicing Mindfulness for Kids. The first session will be held at Lexington Park library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the second session will be held at Charlotte Hall library on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Practice mindful listening, breathing and movement and learn how it can help kids be happier and healthier. Recommended for ages 6 to 11; registration required. This is a Choose Civility: Southern Maryland event presented by Cindy Maxted of Mid-Atlantic Mindfulness.
Teens can practice mindfulness activities at two sessions
The St. Mary’s County Library will host two sessions of Practicing Mindfulness for Teens. The first session will be held at Leonardtown Library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the second session will be held at Charlotte Hall library on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Between exams, afterschool activities and all the emotional baggage that comes with being on social media, life can be incredibly stressful. Learn how incorporating mindfulness to help cope with the challenges that life throws your way. Recommended for ages 12 to 18, registration required. This is a Choose Civility: Southern Maryland event presented by Cindy Maxted of Mid-Atlantic Mindfulness.
Learn the basics of mindfulness
The St. Mary’s County Library will host two sessions of What is Mindfulness, and How Do I Begin? The first session will be held at Lexington Park library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and the second session will be held at Charlotte Hall library on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cindy Maxte, of Mid Atlantic Mindfulness, will introduce participants to the concepts of mindfulness versus meditation, explain the benefits of both, and define mindful body, breathing, movement and eating. This is a Choose Civility: Southern Maryland event. Registration is required.
Trivia night to test TV knowledge
The Lexington Park library will hold a TV Trivia Night on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Come test your knowledge of popular TV shows at team trivia night. This month’s theme is TV dramas. For ages 18 and up, no registration required.
Play with blocks at the library
The Lexington Park library will hold a Lego Block Party on Friday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The library will supply the bricks, kids bring the imagination. Come and build something amazing with thousands of Lego and Duplo pieces. All ages are welcome.