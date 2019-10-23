Fall book sale slated for Sunday
The Leonardtown library will host the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library Fall Book Sale on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to the Leonardtown branch to find amazing deals on excellent books, and support the Friends of the St. Mary's County Library. This is a rain or shine event. Credit cards, cash and checks will be accepted.
High school, college students can practicing hacking skills
The Lexington Park library will be a host location for MAGIC’s Capture the Flag: Ethical Hacking Cybersecurity Competition on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ethical hacking cybersecurity competition is for entry-level participants at the high school and college level. No prior experience is required and the event is free for participants. It will feature teams of two to four students working their way through a series of cybersecurity puzzles set up in a “jeopardy” style format to find hidden flags to earn points. Coaches will be on site to help students if needed. Registration is required on www.stmalib.org.
Learn basics of 3D printing
The Leonardtown library will hold "3D Printer 101" on Monday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. for ages 9 to 12. Curious about 3D printing? Learn the basics of designing 3D models and then see your creation made physical. Participants will be able to design their own keychain and then pick it up at a later date. Registration required.
Make paper art with quilling
The Leonardtown library will hold "The Art of Paper Crafting: Quilling" for adults on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Quilling is a Renaissance art form that involves rolling, pinching and gluing together strips of paper to create decorative designs. By putting a modern spin on this simple craft and using some fine motor skills, attendees will create a modern, lighter than air pair of earrings to wear or to give away for the holidays. Materials will be provided. Registration required.
Print Roblox in 3D
The Lexington Park library will hold "Roblox 3D Printing" classes on Thursday, Nov. 7. Two sessions will be held: 5 to 6 p.m. is for teens ages 13 to 18, and 6 to 7 p.m. is for tweens ages 8 to 12. The library now has 3D printing. Bring Roblox to life by printing characters before your eyes and using them in a real-world board game. Designed characters may need to be picked up on a future day. No experience needed, all materials provided. No registration, and drops-in are welcome.