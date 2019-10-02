Book club to meet to discuss state’s One Book
The Leonardtown library will host the Director’s Book Club on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. as part of the One Maryland One Book initiative. Bring a bag lunch and join St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell in reading and discussing the 2019 One Maryland One Book, “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City,” by Mona Hanna-Attisha.
Explore fossils at Leonardtown branch
The Leonardtown library will hold a the class “Fossils are Fun!” on Friday, Oct. 18, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. All children love dinosaurs, but few know there were pre-historic creatures right here in Southern Maryland. Join educators from Calvert Marine Museum to learn what fossils are, how they are made and how they give clues to the ancient past. Read stories, make art, see and touch real fossils, and make “fossil” imprints. Each child will receive a fossil to keep. For ages 4 to 8; registration required.
New parents can learn sign language
The Leonardtown library will hold “American Sign Language for New and Expecting Parents” class on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. Learn the benefits of communicating with infants using American Sign Language. Join for an hour of learning basic ASL to communicate with a new baby. Geared towards new and expecting parents, but feel free to bring babies and young toddlers as well. Childcare providers and family members are also welcome.
Library closed for holiday
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day. All three locations will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15.