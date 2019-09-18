Check out LexiCon on Saturday
The Lexington Park library will hold LexiCon on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to author talks. Meet local graphic artists and see their work. Come dressed as a favorite movie, anime or comic book character and participate in a cosplay contest to earn prizes.
Learn to cook healthy
The Leonardtown library will hold “Healthy Cooking with Chef Gayle” on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from noon to 1 p.m. If you are looking for some easy cooking ideas that are healthy and inexpensive, join for another cooking demonstration by chef Gayle Owens. Cooking samples will be enjoyed by all. Registration is required.
Get records expunged
The Lexington Park library will hold an Expungement Day with Williams, McClernan and Stack on Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The firm will be offering free legal help to those seeking expungement of criminal records. Call the Lexington Park library at 301-863-8188 to register for a time slot; registration opens Sept. 20. Walk-ins are welcome. This is part of the Dismantling Racism series, and is a Choose Civility Southern Maryland event.
Seminar planned for first-time homebuyers
The Leonardtown library will hold “First Time Home Buyers Seminar” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5. Those tired of renting can join Samara Dinnius and Trey Reed as they discuss everything people need to ask themselves before looking for a dream home. They will explain the multiple programs and grants available for first-time Maryland homebuyers and the steps necessary to get credit ready for the process.
Lighthouse storytime planned
St. Mary’s County Library will hold a special storytime at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. featuring stories, rhymes, songs and activities for children ages 2 to 5 with their adult caregivers. After storytime, enjoy free admission to the museum and explore the lighthouse and the Potomac maritime exhibit. Picnic lunches welcome. It’s a rain or shine event. Siblings welcome; no registration required.
Free self-defense class offered to women and girls
The Lexington Park library will hold a two-day class for R.A.D Self Defense Program for Women and Girls on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6. For ages 13 to 80; cosponsored by Lexington Park Baptist Church. The course is taught by Darlene Gentry, a R.A.D. and martial arts certified female instructor with more 25 years experience. Class Includes nine hours of instruction and practice, training manual and snacks. Parental consent required for participants ages 13 to 17. Registration is required at www.stmalib.org and closes on Oct. 1.