Special summertime performances planned
The St. Mary’s County Library will host Milkshake Duo on Saturday, Aug. 10, for two performances as part of the Summer Professional Performance series. Milkshake is a band on a mission to create great rock music for kids and adults, where everyone is invited to join in the music-making and sing and dance along.
Milkshake Duo will perform first from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lexington Park library; no registration for this show. The second show will be held at Charlotte Hall library as a special sensory-friendly performance from 2 to 3 p.m. for rock-and-roll fans who need a smaller crowd and a quieter experience. For kids of all ages with sensory needs, their caregivers and siblings. Register on the library’s website.
Adults can make art at Lexington Park
The Lexington Park library will hold “Art On Your Own Terms” on Monday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come brighten the day with a little art therapy, and use creativity as an outlet for stress. Experiment with a variety of art supplies, and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For ages 18 and up. No registration required.
Learn how to afford college with less debt
The Lexington Park library will hold the class “Paying for College and Reducing Student Loan Debt” on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. If you want to get a college education in the U.S. these days, getting a student loan seems to be part of the deal. This class will teach both how to graduate college with less debt and different ways to repay the student loans you already have. Registration required on www.stmalib.org.
Kindergartens, get ready for school
St. Mary’s County Library will hold three sessions of “Kindergarten Here We Come.” The first will be held at Charlotte Hall library on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. The second will be held at Lexington Park library on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. And the third will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Leonardtown library from 10 to 11 a.m. Get ready to start kindergarten or prekindergarten as library staff read stories about school, make crafts, learn how to stay healthy and safe at school, and take a practice ride on a real school bus. Registration opens two weeks before each program on www.stmalib.org.
Explore space with solar ‘ambassador’
The Lexington Park library will hold Space Fest on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Join for a night among the stars with Chuck Quintero, a local NASA solar system ambassador, who will take guests on a virtual sky tour, lead a meteor talk and answer questions.
Pick up a planetary passport and visit each station to learn about a different planet or object in our solar system. Fun for the whole community; all ages are welcome.
Teens can have some pizza, make a photo cube at Charlotte Hall branch
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Pizza and Picasso” on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Enjoy some pizza while making a magic photo cube. All materials are supplied by the library. Come join in the craftiness. For ages 13 to 18. Register on www.stmalib.org starting July 25.