Make some slime
The Lexington Park library will hold two sessions of Slime Lab on Thursday, July 25 — from 5 to 6 p.m. for teens ages 13 to 18, and 6 to 7 p.m. for tweens ages 8 to 12. The library will have all the supplies for you to make your own slime to take home. Walk-ins welcome.
Summer shows planned
The St. Mary’s County Library will host “Baba Jamal: The Storyman” on Wednesday, July 24, for two performances as part of the Summer Professional Performance series. Baba Jamal will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Margaret Brent Middle School, and then at Leonardtown Elementary School from 2 to 3 p.m.
Master storyteller Baba Jamal Koram brings myths and folktales alive with the history, humor, music and lore of African and African American cultures. For all ages; no registration required.
Learn to avoid identity theft
The Lexington Park library will hold the class “How to Prevent and Protect Yourself from Identity Theft” on Tuesday, July 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Knowing how to protect yourself and your family from ID theft is crucial information. By the end of this workshop, participants should be able to guard against identity theft, scams and frauds. This presentation will help you see there are a number of helpful resources available that can protect yourself and your family from identity theft. Registration required.
Tour the planets
The Lexington Park library will hold two sessions of “Tour the Planets with a NASA Solar System Ambassador” on Friday, July 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Learn all about the planets, their various sizes and how far apart they really are. Join Chuck Quintero, local NASA ambassador, on a journey through the solar system. Designed for ages 7 to 12. Registration is required.