Make art, relieve stress
The Lexington Park library will host “Art on Your Own Terms” on Monday, Feb. 10. Come brighten the day with a little art therapy and use creativity as an outlet for stress. Experiment with a variety of art supplies and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For ages 18 and up. No registration required.
Conversations planned around healthy eating
The Lexington Park library will host “Mindful Eating Conversations” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Charlotte Hall library will host “Mindful Eating Conversations” on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Do you and food have a love-hate relationship? Would you like to know how to experience all the yumminess and benefits food can offer your body? In honor of Heart Healthy Month, Erin Jewell from the University of Maryland Extension will share information about mindful eating, which means listening to how hungry and full you are using all five of your senses. It can help you avoid eating too much and too little due to emotions, boredom, distractions and other reasons. Stop by the table in the library lobby with questions and curiosity.
Learn all about credit
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Understanding Credit Debt and Credit Reports” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Brian Koenig from CESI will discuss credit and some credit types along with ways to use credit wisely. Learn to distinguish between good debt and bad debt. Registration is required. For ages 16 and up.
Intermediate Cricut class set
The Leonardtown library will hold a Cricut Layering Techniques class on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This is an Intermediate Cricut program. Attendees will learn how to upload digital images to create multilayered projects. Participants will also learn to select and manipulate text, fonts and images, and how to cut and apply a layered project. Registration is required.
TV trivia night planned
The Lexington Park library will hold “Brooklyn Nine-Nine Trivia” on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. Come and prove yourself an amazing human and genius by answering “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” trivia questions at the library. For ages 18 and up. No registration required.
Romance book club to meet
St. Mary’s County Library book group “Between the Covers” will meet at Panera restaurant in California on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This bi-monthly book group will discuss a subgenre of romance at each meeting. February’s topic will be historical romance. You may choose your own book selection or read one of our suggested titles. Check out hwww.stmalib.org/events/book-discussions for more information.