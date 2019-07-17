Celebrate Potter’s birthday
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Harry Potter Birthday Party 2.0” on Wednesday, July 31, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. A new and improved celebration of our favorite wizard’s birthday. Join us for Harry Potter-themed crafts, games, and snacks. For ages 8-14. Registration required.
Magician performance planned
The St. Mary’s County Library will host magician Anthony Salazar on Monday, July 29, for two performances as part of the Summer Professional Performance series. Salazar will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Leonardtown Elementary School, and then at Lexington Park Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Salazar performs fantastic illusions with a dash of comedy, juggling, music and audience participation in this high-energy show guaranteed to keep kids on the edge of their seats. Recommended for ages 5 and up. No registration required.
Special storytime slated
The Leonardtown library will hold “Mindful Storytime” on Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Children practicing mindfulness may increase their ability to focus, pay attention, self-regulate and achieve greater happiness at an early age. Join for a storytime that incorporates yoga and mindfulness practices in fun ways. Yoga mats will be provided. Designed for ages 3 to 6 with their caregivers. Registration is required. This is a Choose Civility: Southern Maryland event.
Library to host yoga class
The Lexington Park library will hold Yoga at the Library on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A yoga basics class that is appropriate for all levels of experience. Participants connect with the inner-self and the power of the body’s self-healing mechanism. A yoga practice develops the ability to stay calm during stressful situations and repattern the body’s responses. Open to all levels of interest and ability. Taught by evolve Yoga + Wellness. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.