Get ready for prom with dress giveaway
The Lexington Park library will hold “Cinderella Society” on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Find a unique look — stop by the formal wear give-away event to get ready for prom. Find dresses in all styles and sizes, on-site alterations, hair and nail tips, accessories and men’s wear. No registration requrired. Donations will be accepted from March 16 through 20 at the Lexington Park library.
Learn about and celebrate Ireland
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “A Night in Ireland” on Tuesday, March 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join St. Mary’s librarian Claire Merle to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of Irish culture. Bring the whole family for an evening celebration of all things Ireland. Merle, who was born and raised in Ireland, will share examples of Irish dancing and speaking the Celtic language. They will be making crafts such as a St. Brigid’s Cross for kids, Celtic cross knot coloring pages for adults and children, and researching Irish family crests when based on Irish surnames. Merle will also be teaching some simple Irish/Gaelic phrases.
Discuss books at coffeeshop on March 21
St. Mary’s County Library will host the book discussion group “It’s a Hardback Life” at St. Inie’s Coffee in Lexington Park on Saturday, March 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Explore topics spanning the nonfiction section. This month, meet to discuss books about science. Choose your own book or read one of the suggested titles at stmalib.org/events/book-discussions.
Kids can play bingo at Charlotte Hall
The Charlotte Hall library will hold two sessions of Bingo for Kids on Saturday, March 21. The first session is for toddlers and preschool age children from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and the second session is for elementary aged children from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Registration is required for both sessions and opens on March 7.
Spring book sale planned later this month
The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library recently announced its spring book sale will be held on Friday, March 27, as well as on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday March 29, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Over 100,000 books in excellent condition will be for sale for amazing prices. Books are sorted into fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, and rare and unusual. Cash, checks and major credit cards will be accepted all three days. Friday, March 27, is open to Friends members only; join in advance on www.stmalib.org/about-us/friends-of-the-st-marys-county-library or join at the door on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are open to the public, and Sunday will feature half-price books. Those interested in volunteering can email stmaps@stmalib.org.