Talk to focus on women in architecture this Sunday
The Lexington Park library will hold a talk on the “Women in Architecture” exhibit currently on display on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 3 p.m. Jillian Storms from the Women in Architecture committee of AIA Baltimore will discuss the current Lexington Park Library Art Gallery installation, “Early Women of Architecture in Maryland.” Two of the featured women, Rose Greely and Gertrude Sawyer, completed projects in St. Mary’s, including the restoration of Tudor Hall into St. Mary’s first library in Leonardtown. Hear about these women pioneers for Women’s History Month.
Spring book sale planned
The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library recently announced its spring book sale will be held on Friday, March 27, as well as on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday March 29, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Over 100,000 books in excellent condition will be for sale for amazing prices. Books are sorted into fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, and rare and unusual. Cash, checks and major credit cards will be accepted all three days. Friday, March 27, is open to Friends members only; join in advance on www.stmalib.org/about-us/friends-of-the-st-marys-county-library or join at the door on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are open to the public, and Sunday will feature half-price books. Those interested in volunteering can email stmaps@stmalib.org.
Meet with a job coach
The Leonardtown library will hold “Spend an Hour with a Job Coach” on Monday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southern Maryland JobSource job coaches will be available to meet with job seekers. To get assistance with writing a resume, conducting a job search, polishing interview skills or career change advice, call the Leonardtown library at 301-475-2846, ext. 2, to schedule a seat in the morning session, beginning at 9:30 a.m., or the afternoon session, beginning at 1 p.m. Appointments will be available on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is encouraged.
Get help with taxes
The Lexington Park library will hold Lifestyles VITA Tax Prep on Tuesday, March 10, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. will help people file 2019 federal and state income taxes at no cost. Only available to qualified individuals with an annual income of less than $56,000. Call the Lexington Park library at 301-863-8188 to schedule an appointment.