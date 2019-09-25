Women and girls can take self-defense class
The Lexington Park library will hold a two-day class for R.A.D Women’s Self Defense on Saturday, Oct, 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6. The free R.A.D. Self Defense Program for Women and Girls (ages 13 to 80) will be cosponsored by Lexington Park Baptist Church. Taught by Darlene Gentry, a R.A.D. and martial arts certified female instructor with over 25 years experience. Class Includes nine hours of instruction and practice, training manual and snacks. Parental consent required for participants ages 13 to 17. Registration is required due to limited class size and closes on Oct. 1 at www.stmalib.org.
Make art, relieve stress
The Lexington Park library will hold "Art on Your Own Terms" on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come brighten the day with a little “art therapy,” and use creativity as an outlet for stress. Experiment with a variety of art supplies, and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For ages 18 and older. No registration required.
Get your game on
The Leonardtown library will hold an "Extreme Game Night" on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Take a break from those boring tests and use your brain for something fun. Compete for prizes by conquering trivia designed by other teens. Program designed by members of the Teen Advisory and Planning Society, for ages 12 to 18.
Learn how to save money
The Charlotte Hall library will hold "Basics of Saving Money" class on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. With school, sports and holidays, saving money may seem impossible. This workshop will show participants how to get started with five simple steps and share tips on ways to save money. Brian E. Koenig will present a class from Consumer Education Services Inc., a nonprofit service provider of comprehensive personal financial education. For more, visit www.cesissolutions.org. Registration required on the library's website. For ages 16 and older.