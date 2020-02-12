Library closed for holiday
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day. All three locations will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Celebrate African American explorers at special event
Celebrate Black History Month at the Lexington Park library with “Into the Great Unknown: African American Adventurers and Explorers” on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. Leadership, courage and adventure take center stage in this inspiring original presentation by Discovery Theater. From Matthew Henson, co-discoverer of the North Pole, to astronaut Mae Jemison, meet a century’s worth of bold men and women who challenged the Western frontier, the highest of mountains and the vastness of outer space — and triumphed. In the histories and heroism of these explorers and adventurers, young audiences find models to help them reach their own highest goals. Recommended for ages 5 to adult. No registration required. This program is cosponsored by the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and the Minority Outreach Coalition.
Make paper bead earrings
The Leonardtown library will hold “The Art of Paper Crafting: Paper Bead Earrings” class on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. Jewelry made from paper beads is a DIY paper craft that has become quite popular. Join as Margo Baumann teaches how to create beads using recycled magazine pages, and a stunning pair of earrings from original bead creations. Registration required on www.stmalib.org.
Learn about 3D printing
The Leonardtown library will hold “Introduction to 3D Printing and Design” on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Join for an introduction to learn about the 3D printer and what it can be used for, how to submit a design for printing at the library, and how to design an object using TinkerCAD. For adults 18 and older. Registration required at www.stmalib.org. It is recommended participants create a Tinkercad.com account before the class. If you have a laptop, bring it to the session; there will have a limited number of laptops available.