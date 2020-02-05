Library closed for holiday
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day. All three locations will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Black History Month presentation planned
Celebrate Black History Month at the Lexington Park library with “Into the Great Unknown: African American Adventurers and Explorers” on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. Leadership, courage and adventure take center stage in this inspiring original presentation by Discovery Theater. From Matthew Henson, co-discoverer of the North Pole, to astronaut Mae Jemison, meet a century’s worth of bold men and women who challenged the Western frontier, the highest of mountains, and the vastness of outer space. Recommended for ages 5 to adult. No registration required. This program is cosponsored by the St. Mary's NAACP, the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and the Minority Outreach Coalition.
Census information sessions set
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring temporary workers for the 2020 census. Representatives will be at the Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall libraries over the next month to provide information and answer questions about this opportunity. They will be at the Lexington Park library on Feb. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m., Feb. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Feb. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Feb. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. They will be at the Charlotte Hall library on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 24 from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Feb. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.
Read with furry friends
The Lexington Park library will hold Paws to Read on Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. For beginning readers or any student who needs a confidence boost. Join Pets on Wheels to practice reading out loud to a therapy dog for 15-minute sessions. Registration opens on Feb. 7 on www.stmalib.org. Readers should bring a book or arrive early for help to choose a book.
Kids can make crafts
Charlotte Hall library will hold "Crafternoon for Library Lovers" on Friday, Feb. 21, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Make library and love themed crafts. All supplies provided. For toddlers to upper elementary aged children.