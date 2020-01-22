Two-day class aims to keep kids safe, help escape violence
The Lexington Park library will host radKIDS, a two-day personal safety and life skills program filled with hope to escape violence on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. In today’s world, children and their parents deserve the ability to recognize, avoid, resist and, if necessary, escape violence and or harm including abduction, bullying, abuse or sexual assault. By replacing fear and confusion with confidence, knowledge, skills and self-esteem, this class can help children prevent harm and escape violence. Registration and guardian’s consent required at www.stmalib.org.
Learn ways to help with taxes
The Leonardtown library will host the class “Income Tax Knowledge and 2018 Tax Changes” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. This program will provide participants with an understanding of the 2018 tax changes and 2019 tax updates, including standard deductions, personal exemptions, changes to tax brackets, estate tax, child tax credit, itemized deductions and retirement savings. Join in learning how to have a tax mindset all year long. Registration required at www.stmalib.org.
Archaeology lecture planned
The Leonardtown library will hold the second presentation in its series “Illuminating St. Mary’s County’s Past” lecture series about resurrecting the Jesuits on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The presentation will include archaeology of the 1662 and 1731 churches and manor houses. The first church at Newtowne Neck was built at about the same time as the chapel at St. Mary’s City. The St. Mary’s Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Maryland found the church, in addition to the house the Jesuits lived in from 1662 to the end of the century. What did those buildings look like? What kinds of trash did the Jesuit fathers and lay brothers throw out? Join as James Gibb presents a glimpse into what the Jesuits did at their “new” church and house down the road. Registration required at www.stmalib.org.
Explore Groundhog Day
The Charlotte Hall library will celebrate Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the legacy of Punxsutawney Phil with groundhog-themed crafts and activities. Recommended for elementary school aged children. Registration required at www.stmalib.org.
‘I Can’t Do Yoga’ Yoga
The Lexington Park library will hold an “I Can’t Do Yoga” yoga class on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Learn to use mind, body and breath to awaken wellbeing and self-healing power. Bring a yoga mat or a towel. Registration required. Lisa Clow and Awake Yoga and Integrative Health Coaching will show how to use the Genius Breaks Method to develop home-based yoga practice and join a yoga community to learn to move joints through the appropriate range of motion. The class was designed for all levels of interest and abilities and will help develop participants’ abilities to stay calm during stressful situations. Register at www.stmalib.org.