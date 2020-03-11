Get ready for prom with dress giveaway
The Lexington Park library will hold “Cinderella Society” on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Find a unique look — stop by the formal wear give-away event to get ready for prom. Find dresses in all styles and sizes, on-site alterations, hair and nail tips, accessories and men’s wear. No registration requrired. Donations will be accepted from March 16 through 20 at the Lexington Park library.
Make 3D Easter eggs
The Leonardtown library will hold the workshop 3D Pen Easter Eggs on Tuesday, March 24, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Create Easter egg decorations for spring, and learn how to draw 3D ornaments using library pens. All materials are included. Registration required on www.stmalib.org. For ages 18 and up.
Create birthday cards in Leonardtown
The Leonardtown library will hold “A Bouquet of Birthday Cards” on Thursday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Use a variety of techniques including rubber stamping, coloring and paper punching to create a unique collection of birthday cards. Registration required on www.stmalib.org.
Learn about the importance of filling out census forms at Lexington Park branch
The Lexington Park library will hold the class “Time to Complete Your Census Form!” on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Partners from Delta Sigma Theta will talk about the importance of filling out census forms and help people fill out forms online at the library.
Learn about 3D design and printing
The Lexington Park library will hold the class Introduction to 3D Printing and Design on Saturday, March 28, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Curious about the world of 3D printing? Join for an introduction and learn about the 3D printer and what it can be used for, how to submit a design for printing at the library, and how to design an object using TinkerCAD. For adults 18 and older. Registration required on www.stmalib.org. It is recommended participants create a Tinkercad.com account before the class, and bring a laptop to the session of possible; there will be a limited number of laptops available.
Spring book sale planned later this month
The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library recently announced its spring book sale will be held on Friday, March 27, as well as on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday March 29, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Over 100,000 books in excellent condition will be for sale for amazing prices. Books are sorted into fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, and rare and unusual. Cash, checks and major credit cards will be accepted all three days. Friday, March 27, is open to Friends members only; join in advance on www.stmalib.org/about-us/friends-of-the-st-marys-county-library or join at the door on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are open to the public, and Sunday will feature half-price books. Those interested in volunteering can email stmaps@stmalib.org.