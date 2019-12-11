Libraries closed over holidays
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. All three Library locations will be open for regular business hours on Thursday, Dec. 26. In addition, all three branches will close early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. All three Library locations will be open for regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Celebrate the ‘Noon Year’
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will hold Happy Noon Year celebrations on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring all the fun of a New Year’s party for children with early bed times. Ring in a happy “Noon Year” with songs, crafts and activities, and an exciting countdown. Recommended for ages preschool through lower elementary.
Meet with a job coach
The Leonardtown library will host “Spend an Hour with a Job Coach” on Monday, Dec. 16. Appointments will be available on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southern Maryland JobSource job coaches will be available to meet with job seekers on-on-one, for an hour-long appointment. Get assistance with writing a resume, conducting a job search, polishing interview skills or career change advice. Call the Leonardtown library at 301-475-2846 to schedule an appointment.
Make art at Lexington Park branch and relieve stress
The Lexington Park library will hold “Art on Your Own Terms” on Monday, Dec. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come brighten the day with a little art therapy, and use creativity as an outlet for stress. Experiment with a variety of art supplies, and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For ages 18 and up; no registration required.
Census jobs recruitment days scheduled for next week
The Lexington Park library will host the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Charlotte Hall library will host the bureau on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. U. S. Census Bureau personnel will provide information on jobs and help with the job application process. The Census is conducted every 10 years and the goal is to count everyone where they live. Hiring will be done within the local community to get a complete and accurate count of each person.