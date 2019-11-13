Sing along at a family concert
The Lexington Park library will host a Family Learning Concert with Jim Gill on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sing, dance and play along with old and new favorite songs, and learn a little bit along the way. This free concert is sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Early Childhood Advisory Council, with grant funds from the Maryland State Department of Education.
Learn about indigenous culture
The Charlotte Hall library will hold Papitam (Let’s Play!) on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join members of the Piscataway Conoy Nations to learn about their indigenous culture and heritage through music, dancing, and making pottery and jewelry. For ages 5 and up, accompanied by an adult. Registration required at www.stmalib.org
Library holiday hours announced for Thanksgiving
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of Thanksgiving. All three branches will be open for regular business hours on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Meet animals from the marsh
The Lexington Park library will hold “Meet the Marsh Animals” on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join educators from Calvert Marine Museum to meet some real live marsh animals, then learn more about marshes and the creatures that live there with crafts, stories and games. For ages 4 to 8; registration required at www.stmalib.org.