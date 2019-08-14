Celebrate comic fandom at annual event
Save the date for LexiCon at Lexington Park library on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Celebrate comic book fandom by participating in LexiCon. There will be a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to author talks. Meet local graphic artists and see their work. Come dressed as a favorite movie, anime or comic book character and participate in a cosplay contest to earn prizes from the secret “library vault.”
Meet other needleworkers
The Lexington Park library will hold Common Thread on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Open to knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, cross-stitchers and any other kind of needleworkers. Bring a current project, mingle with like-minded makers, and swap patterns, ideas and tips. Basic supplies available, if needed. All skill levels welcome; no registration required.
Stop by to get help with tech
The Leonardtown library will hold “Drop-In Tech Help” on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. Drop-In Tech Help is open for any and all basic technology questions. Learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks to a phone or tablet. Learn how to navigate the internet, email and social networks. Learn how to connect devices to a network, Bluetooth or the cloud.
Kids can play at the library
Storytime is on break at the St. Mary’s County Library starting Aug. 18. Instead, drop in to Charlotte Hall library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or Lexington Park library on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for “Stay and Play,” a toddler/preschool playgroup. Library staff will provide the playthings; kids bring the fun. No registration required.
Library closed for Labor Day
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. All three branches will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.