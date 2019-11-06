Come learn at this concert
The Lexington Park library will host a Family Learning Concert with Jim Gill on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. Gill is coming to town to sing, dance and play old and new favorite songs. This free concert is sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Early Childhood Advisory Council, with grant funds from the Maryland State Department of Education.
Visit with a job coach
Leonardtown library will hold “Spend an Hour with a Job Coach” on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southern Maryland JobSource job coaches will be available to meet with job seekers one on one, for hour-long appointments. Get assistance with writing a resume, conducting a job search, polishing interview skills or career change advice. Call the Leonardtown library at 301-475-2846, ext. 2, to schedule an appointment.
Learn about the water cycle
The Lexington Park library will hold “School Age Explorers Water Cycle” on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Get a little wet and a little wild and learn about the natural environment with experiments and engineering challenges. For ages 6 to 12; registration required.
Try the new die-cutting machine in Leonardtown
The Leonardtown library will hold two “Cricut Drop-ins” — the first on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and the second on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library’s Cricut Maker will be set up for one-on-one lessons or for guests’ use. The die-cutting machine (craft plotter or cutting machine) can cut a variety of materials including paper, fabric, vinyl and more.
It’s storytime, but smaller
The Leonardtown library will hold an Itsy Bitsy Storytime on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This storytime is designed for a smaller group, but still filled with lots of fun. If little ones find regular storytimes a little too overwhelming, then this may be more their style. Designed for ages 2 to 5 with their caregivers. Registration is required.