Library closed for Labor Day
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. All three branches will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Celebrate comic fandom at annual event in Lexington Park
Save the date for LexiCon at Lexington Park library on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Celebrate comic book fandom by participating in LexiCon. There will be a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to author talks. Meet local graphic artists and see their work. Come dressed as a favorite movie, anime or comic book character and participate in a cosplay contest to earn prizes from the secret “library vault.”
Honoring grandparents
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Hooray for Grandparents” on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. Come make a fun craft to give grandparents or other love ones on Grandparents Day. For ages 2 to 5. Registration is required.
Storytime planned at the park
The St. Mary’s County Library will hold a storytime at Greenwell State Park, located at 25420 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and activities for children ages 2 to 5 with their adult caregivers. Since the barn will be open to guests on this day, be sure to check out the horses and goats after the program.
Feel free to bring a picnic lunch. This will be a rain or shine event. Siblings are welcome to attend, and there is no registration required.