Meet with a job coach
The Leonardtown library will host "Spend an Hour with a Job Coach" on Monday, Dec. 16. Appointments will be available on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southern Maryland JobSource job coaches will be available to meet with job seekers one-on-one for an hour-long appointment. Get assistance with writing a resume, conducting a job search, polishing interview skills or career change advice. Call the library at 301-475-2846 to schedule an appointment.
Make art and relieve stress
The Lexington Park library will hold "Art on Your Own Terms" on Monday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come brighten the day with a little “art therapy,” and use creativity as an outlet for stress. Experiment with a variety of art supplies, and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For ages 18 and up. No registration required.
Stay and Play
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will hold "Stay and Play" weekly while storytime is on break from Dec. 16 through Jan. 12, 2020. During the storytime break, visit a library every week for the toddler/preschool playgroup. The Charlotte Hall library will hold "Stay and Play" on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. (except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1), and Lexington Park and Leonardtown branches will hold "Stay and Play" on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. No registration.
Census recruitment sessions planned
The Lexington Park library will host the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Charlotte Hall library will host the Census Bureau on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Census Bureau personnel will provide information on jobs and help with the job application process for the upcoming decennial census. Hiring will be done within the local community to get a complete and accurate count of each person.