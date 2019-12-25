Library announces holiday hours for this week and next
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will close early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All three Library locations will be open for regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.
‘Glow in the Park’ offered for teens and tweens
The Lexington Park library will hold two sessions of “Glow in the Park” on Thursday, Jan. 9. The first session will be from 5 to 6 p.m. for teens ages 13 to 18, and the second hour from 6 to 7 p.m. for tweens 8 to 12. It’s dark outside, so get your glow on. Come in to make glow-in-the-dark slime and play glow-in-the-dark games. All materials provided no experience needed and no registration required.
Make a budget for the new year with help from planner
The Lexington Park library will host “New Year, New Budget!” with Melanie Dafler on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Come and learn the best way to stretch a dollar in the day-to-day shopping in St. Mary’s County. Learn the best ways to save money without driving yourself crazy. Taught by a local mom and small business owner.
Introduction to 3D printing planned at Lexington Park
The Lexington Park library will hold the class Introduction to 3D Printing and Design on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Join for an introduction where participants will learn about the 3D printer and what it can be used for, how to submit a design for printing at the library and how to design an object using TinkerCAD. For adults 18 and older. Registration required. It is recommended participants create a Tinkercad.com account before the class.
Read with pets
The Charlotte Hall library will host Paws to Read on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. For beginning readers or any student who needs a confidence boost. Join Pets on Wheels to practice reading out loud to a therapy dog for 15-minute sessions. Register for a session on www.stmalib.org starting on Dec. 28.