Library closed for holiday
All three St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All locations will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Start planning for retirement
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Financial Goal Setting and Planning for Retirement” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Brian Koenig will present a two-part class on setting financial goals and planning for retirement all in one evening. Be able to apply five steps to successful financial goal setting and identify potential roadblocks and ways to manage them. Also consider possible sources of retirement income. Koenig will present a class from Consumer Education Services Inc., a nonprofit service provider of comprehensive personal financial education and solutions for all life stages and for all of life’s milestones. For more about the agency, visit www.cesissolutions.org. Registration for the class is required at www.stmalib.org. For ages 16 and up.
Archaeology lecture series kicks off in Leonardtown
The Leonardtown library will hold the first presentation in a monthly lecture series — “Illuminating St. Mary’s County’s Past” — about archaeology on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This presentation is the first in a monthly series which will cover the science of archaeology and the scholars who map out and chart excavated sites, and document and verify their finds. Craig Lukezic and James Gibb will address archaeological mysteries. Register at www.stmalib.org.
Learn how to be safe online
The Charlotte Hall library will hold the class “Protect Yourself: Online Security and Privacy” on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to protect data with strong passwords, avoid internet scams and use freely available tools to limit what personal information is collected and shared while browsing the web. Registration recommended; walk-ins welcome as space allows.
Nonprofit groups can learn about grants at seminar
The Lexington Park library will hold the class “Introduction to Foundation Directory Online” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Looking for grants for a nonprofit? Come learn how to use Foundation Directory Online, a research tool for fundraisers. Learn how to search for grant makers who have funded organizations and get time to practice using the directory with the assistance of the instructor. Use the library’s computers or bring a laptop. This class is for nonprofit organizations looking for funding and is not geared to individuals seeking grants. Email jcavanaugh@stmalib.org for more. Registration is required.