Discuss national divisions at issues forum at the Leonardtown branch this month
The Leonardtown library will hold a National Issues Forum: A House Divided on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The program is a nonpartisan, nationwide network of locally sponsored public forums for the consideration of public policy issues. It is rooted in the simple notion that people need to come together to reason and talk — to deliberate about common problems. Every American is affected by the divisions and outrage that prevent people from making progress on urgent problems. This forum is designed to help people deliberate together about how they should approach the issue. Participants will discuss: What should we do to get the political system we want? What should we do to revive our ability to work together on the most urgent problems? What are we willing to give up in order to do so?
Experience a virtual dance party
The Leonardtown library will hold a Beat Saber Dance Party on Monday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Think you’ve got rhythm? Experience the thrill of virtual reality by playing the music rhythm game Beat Saber on the library’s Oculus Rift headsets. It’ll be part 3D gaming experience, part dance party, but guaranteed to be all fun. Designed for ages 9 to 15.
Learn the basics of budgeting
The Charlotte Hall library will hold “Budgeting Basics” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Participants will be able to build and adjust a personalized budget by tracking expenses, gathering records, organizing the plan and entering data. Brian E. Koenig will present a class from Consumer Education Services Inc., a nonprofit service provider of comprehensive personal financial education. Their goal is enhanced economic security for everyone they serve. For more information, visit www.cesissolutions.org. Registration is required on the library’s website. For ages 16 and older.
Teens and tweens can learn to de-stress
The Lexington Park library will hold “De-Stress @ the Lex” on Thursday, Sept. 26. The first hour, from 5 to 6 p.m., is for teens ages 13 to 18, the second hour, from 6 to 7 p.m., is for tweens ages 8 to 12. Learn ways to deal with stress to end up happier and more relaxed. Come in to try out some of the habits of happiness like yoga, service to others, thankfulness and making stress relieving objects. All materials provided and no experience is needed. No registration required, drops in are welcome.
Make scarves for a good cause
The Lexington Park library will hold “Knit One, Give Too” on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters can make handmade scarves to give warmth and encouragement to foster care students. The scarves will be donated to the nonprofit organization Foster Care to Success, which includes the scarves in care packages sent to college students who are former foster care youth. Use the library’s yarn and patterns, or bring your own. Scarves must be, or include, at least one shade of red. See the organization’s website at fc2success.org or email jcavanaugh@stmalib.org for more guidance. Anyone not able to attend this event may pick up yarn and patterns at a Common Thread meeting on,Oct. 8 or 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Scarves not fully completed at this event may be finished at home and dropped off at the library by Friday, Nov. 15. Registration required.