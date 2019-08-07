Kids can play bingo
The Charlotte Hall library will host two sessions of Bingo for Kids on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The first session will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, and the second session will be held from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. for ages 7 to 12. Try your luck in a kid-friendly version of bingo by matching letters, numbers and symbols to win fun prizes. Registration required.
Learn about credit scores
The Lexington Park library will hold "How to Understand Your Credit Score" on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Credit scores don’t just impact a person's financial world, they actually affect much more in life. It is possible to have a score evaluated by potential employers, landlords, utility companies, insurance companies and others. Having a good understanding of credit scores can help a person become a good manager of credit. By the end of this class, participants should be able to request a credit report, read it, report or dispute any errors in the report, and improve a credit score. Registration is required.
Read with furry friends
The Lexington Park library will hold Paws to Read on Friday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Register for a 15-minute session at www.stmalib.org. For beginning readers, or any student who needs a confidence boost, join Pets on Wheels to practice reading out loud to a therapy dog. Registration opens two weeks before each program. Readers should bring a book, or arrive at least 20 minutes early for help to choose a book.
Take a yoga class
The Lexington Park library will hold Yoga at the Library on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A yoga basics class that is appropriate for all levels of experience, participants can connect with the inner-self and the power of the body's self-healing mechanism. Practicing yoga can develop the ability to stay calm during stressful situations as well as repatterning the body's programmed responses. This yoga basics class is offered in a relaxed learning environment. Open to all levels of interest and ability. Taught by evolve Yoga + Wellness. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.