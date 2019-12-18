Library holiday closures announced
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. All three Library locations will be open for regular business hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Also, all three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will close early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All three Library locations will be open for regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Celebrate the ‘Noon Year’
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library (Lexington Park, Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall) will hold Happy Noon Year celebrations on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring all the fun of a New Year’s party for children with early bed times. Ring in a happy “Noon Year” with songs, crafts and activities, and an exciting countdown. Recommended for ages preschool through lower elementary school.
New online craft platform coming soon
Starting Jan. 6, 2020, all St. Mary’s County Library cardholders will have access to a new online craft platform called Creativebug. Creativebug is a go-to resource for high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos. With a St. Mary’s County Library card, users will have access to the site’s full library of 1,000-plus art and craft classes for artists and makers of all levels. Enjoy award-winning HD instructional videos on drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, baking and more. All classes are taught by experts, with new classes added daily. Creativebug delivers expert instruction and inspiration straight to your favorite device so you can learn at your own pace — anytime and anywhere. The platform is simple and intuitive, with features like chapter divisions, note-taking tools, 20-second rewind and more. Find it on the St. Mary’s County Library website at www.stmalib.org starting Jan. 6. This resource has been provided for the St. Mary’s County community by the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library.