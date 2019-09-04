Nonprofits can learn to search for grants
The Lexington Park library will hold "Introduction to Foundation Directory Online" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Come learn how to use Foundation Directory Online, the most comprehensive prospect research tool for fundraisers. Learn how to search for grantmakers who have funded organizations working on causes and with communities similar to those served. This class is for nonprofit organizations looking for funding; it is not geared to individuals seeking grants. It is recommended participants take the free one-hour webinar "Introduction to Finding Grants" before attending. Contact jcavanaugh@stmalib.org with any questions. Registration required on www.stmalib.org.
Hear from a hydrologic tech about watershed
The Lexington Park library will hold a One Maryland One Book event, “USGS Water Science Center Lecture,” on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Join as Todd Lester, a hydrologic technician with the U.S. Geological Survey, presents an overview of the USGS Water Science Center and its role in providing scientific information to describe and understand the local watershed.
Celebrate 'Downton Abbey'
The Lexington Park library will hold "Downton Abbey Tea Party and Trivia" on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Come celebrate the upcoming "Downton Abbey" movie with tea and trivia.
Discuss national divisions at issues forum
The Leonardtown library will hold a National Issues Forum: A House Divided on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The program is a nonpartisan, nationwide network of locally sponsored public forums for the consideration of public policy issues. It is rooted in the simple notion that people need to come together to reason and talk — to deliberate about common problems. Every American is affected by the divisions and outrage that prevent people from making progress on urgent problems. This forum is designed to help people deliberate together about how they should approach the issue. Participants will discuss: What should we do to get the political system we want? What should we do to revive our ability to work together on the most urgent problems? What are we willing to give up in order to do so?
Check out LexiCon later this month
The Lexington Park library will hold LexiCon on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to author talks. Meet local graphic artists and see their work. Come dressed as a favorite movie, anime or comic book character and participate in a cosplay contest to earn prizes.