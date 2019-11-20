Holiday hours announced
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of Thanksgiving. All three library branches will be open for regular business hours on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Learn how to get help paying for college
The Leonardtown library will hold the class “Completing the FAFSA Form – The First Step in Paying for College” on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. Thirza Morgan, a financial assistance advisor from CSM, will discuss the FAFSA process, how eligibility for need-based financial aid is determined, different types of college financial aid, requirements and sources. Immediately following the information session, Morgan will be available to assist students and parents with completing the FAFSA. Bring social security number, 2018 tax information (W2 forms for students and parents and federal tax form 1040) along with records of untaxed income, Social Security benefits, and child support received or paid in 2018. Registration recommended at www.stmalib.org.
Storytime at the park planned
The St. Mary’s County Library will hold a storytime at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and activities for children ages 2 to 5 with their adult caregivers. This storytime will coincide with Greenwell’s Holiday Horse Open House program, which will run 9 a.m. to noon. This free family event is a great time to take holiday photos, make a festive craft, meet horses, goats and sheep, and enjoy the beauty of the state park. It’s a rain, snow or shine event. Siblings welcome; no registration required.
Library closed for staff day
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 6, for staff training. All three locations will be open regular business hours on Saturday, Dec. 7.