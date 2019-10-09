Learn about credit and debt
The Charlotte Hall library will hold the class “Understanding Credit and Debt” on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Credit cards, auto loans, store cards, personal loans and mortgages are all common forms of consumer credit. This workshop will address the different types of credit and debt, identify ways to use credit more wisely and provide some tips for managing debt.
Stay safe while online
The Leonardtown library will hold the class “Protect Yourself: Online Safety and Security” on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to protect data with strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoid internet scams, and use freely available tools to limit what personal information is collected and shared while browsing the web. Registration recommended; walk-ins welcome as space allows.
Kids can make a video
The Lexington Park library will hold “Oddly Satisfying DIY Video Lab” in two sessions on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. for teens 13 to 18, and from 6 to 7 p.m. for tweens ages 8 to 12. Make a DIY video while trying out the library’s activities and crafts. No experience needed, all materials provided. Drops in welcomed.
Join in a small storytime
The Leonardtown library will hold Itsy Bitsy Storytime on Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. A storytime designed for a smaller group, but still filled with lots of fun. Designed for ages 2 to 5 with their caregivers. Registration is required and opens Oct. 11.
Get help reading, with pets
The Leonardtown library will hold “Paws to Read” on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. For beginning readers, or any student who needs a confidence boost. Join Pets on Wheels to practice reading out loud to a therapy dog for 15-minute sessions. Readers should bring a book, or arrive at least 20 minutes early for help to choose a book. Registration will open on Oct. 12.
Library closed for holiday
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day. All three locations will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15.