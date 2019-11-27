Libraries will be closed for staff development
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 6, for staff training. All three locations will be open regular business hours on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Learn how to get help paying for college in Leonardtown
The Leonardtown library will hold the class “Completing the FAFSA Form – The First Step in Paying for College” on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. Thirza Morgan, a financial assistance advisor from CSM, will discuss the FAFSA process, how eligibility for need-based financial aid is determined, different types of college financial aid, requirements and sources. Immediately following the information session, Morgan will be available to assist students and parents with completing the FAFSA. Bring social security number, 2018 tax information (W2 forms for students and parents and federal tax form 1040) along with records of untaxed income, Social Security benefits, and child support received or paid in 2018. Registration recommended at www.stmalib.org.
Test trivia knowledge
The Lexington Park library will hold a Trivia Night on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. Come and test trivia knowledge on the “Central Perk gang” from the television show “Friends” at the library. For ages 18 and up. No registration required.
Teens and tweens can make gifts at Lexington Park branch
The Lexington Park library will hold two sessions of “Gift Maker Lab” on Thursday, Dec. 12. The first hour, 5 to 6 p.m., is for teens 13 to 18. The second hour, from 6 to 7 p.m., is for tweens 8 to 12. It’s the season of giving so this is the chance to make something special for someone special. Library staff will have the materials and instructions, you can just come in and make gifts to take with you. Choose from jewelry, home decor, keepsakes or spa boutique. No experience needed and no registration required.
Circle up for some math
The Lexington Park library will hold Southern Maryland Math Circle on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Southern Maryland Math Circle provides fun, fascinating math activities to middle and high school students, as well as their families. Run by the faculty at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, this monthly gathering is sure to inspire a love of mathematical exploration to everyone who comes. Snacks will be provided. No registration required.