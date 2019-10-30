Demonstrate hacking skills
The Lexington Park library will be a host location for Magic’s Capture the Flag: Ethical Hacking Cybersecurity Competition on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The contest is an ethical hacking cybersecurity competition for entry-level participants at the high school and college level. No prior experience is required and the event is free for participants. It will feature teams of two to four students working their way through a series of cybersecurity puzzles set up in a “jeopardy” style format to find hidden flags to earn points. Coaches will be on site to help students if needed. Registration is required at www.stmalib.org.
Adults can make beaded jewelry at Lexington Park
The Lexington Park library will hold a beaded jewelry class on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for adults. Learn the basic techniques of beaded jewelry creation. Design and create a pair of earrings and a bracelet to take home. All materials are provided and light refreshments will be served. Registration required at www.stmalib.org.
Try out a die-cutting machine
The Leonardtown library will hold a Cricut Drop-in session on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The library’s Cricut Maker will be set up for one-on-one lessons or for visitors to use. It is a die-cutting machine (also known as a craft plotter or cutting machine) that can cut a variety of materials including paper, fabric, vinyl. and more.
Paint bookends for home
The Charlotte Hall library will hold a “Painting Bookends” class for teens on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Personalize a library and help make it a more colorful place. Design a bookend based on a favorite book or fandom. After they are painted, the bookends will be returned to their shelves with a lot more style. Registration will open on Oct. 31.
Childcare providers can learn about the benefits of music
The Lexington Park library will hold a special childcare provider’s training, “Music Play is Learning Play,” with Jim Gill on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join musician and educator Gill to learn how to use musical play to support healthy development, pre-literacy and math skills, and self-regulation, and to create an inclusive environment for children of all abilities. Receive a free CD of learning songs. This will provide free professional development for licensed childcare providers. Register at www.stmalib.org/music-play-is-learning-play.
Library closed for holiday
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. All locations will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, Nov. 12.