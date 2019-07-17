St. Mary’s Ryken High School recently announced the winners of scholarships in the school’s Class of 2023.
Students in this class are joining the school from over 36 middle schools. The average GPA for the incoming class is 3.5. A total of 52 students were accepted into the Scholars Program, and 61 merit-based scholarships were awarded.
Presidential scholarships were awarded to Yaw Amponsah-Poku, Emma Boelke, Kathleen Cain, Alexander Coughlon, Ashlynn Dziekiewicz, Zachary Maldonado, Cassandra Massiglia, Colleen Moore, Madison O’Quinn, Kylie Perraut, Maria Rank, Grace Rorke, Olivia Snearly, Andrew Stickney, Moira Teague, Trinity Treadway and Katie Wise.
Leadership scholarships were awarded to Emma Ashley, Blake Bagley, Terrence Bartlebaugh, Madison Bishop, Emma Boelke, Kathleen Cain, Maya Civil, Sydnie Collins, Alexandra Harrer, Delaney Huiskens, Cassandra Massiglia, Henry J. Meiser, Naima Ndeh, Madison O’Quinn, Kylie Perraut and Katie Wise.
Sydnie Collins and Katie Wise were awarded dance scholarships.
Instrumental scholarships went to Emma Boelke, Kathleen Cain, Matthew Hayden and Romeo Norris, while Douglas Bogard Vander Wel was given a piano scholarship.
Theater scholarships went to Alexandra Cheesebrew, Megan Krukar and Madison O’Quinn.
Visual Arts scholarships went to Alyssa Brown, Katelyn Freese and Isabella Owens.
Vocal scholarships went to Alexandra Cheesebrew, Megan Krukar, Kylie Perraut, Madison O’Quinn and Charles Sullivan.
The Blaine Whorl scholarships were awarded to Matthew Floehr, Katelyn Freese, Lucia Geary and Madeleine Hicks. Community Service scholarships went to Sean Foster, Alexandra Harrer and Megan Luther. And the Laurie Collins scholarships were awarded to Paul Baden, Victoria Schneider and Olivia Snearly.