Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2 has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize. Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Try exercise class for free
Get pumped for summer and try Zumba Gold. The first class is free. Experience Latin music and easy-to-follow moves that are exhilarating. Instructor Geno provides a spirited program with modified moves and pacing to suit the needs of members. The Northern Senior Activity Center offers it on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. To participate on a regular basis, fitness cards are available at $35 for 10 sessions. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Create ceramics at the Garvey center next month
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is offering a ceramics class on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Marti Cotterell will be teaching the class and offering instruction on painting techniques to make a leaf bowl. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. Payment is due at the time of signup. Checks may be made payable to Marti Cotterell. For more information call, 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn about health resources
Join volunteer Healthwatch instructor at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. as she discusses how to access local resources that will help in many different aspects of a senior citizen’s life. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Ice cream social planned
On Friday, Aug. 16, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The Garvey Senior Activity Center will serve vanilla ice cream in a cup with a toppings bar provided by the Garvey Senior Activity Center Council. Musical entertainment will feature Paul Barber, who will sing and play keyboard to favorite oldie but goodie summer favorites. Purchase tickets in advance by Aug. 14 and get a special discounted rate of $3 per ticket. Same-day tickets are $5. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Scarf dyeing class offered
Terry Tabor, a silk painting artist, will host a silk scarf dyeing class on Aug. 21 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes all materials including two different size silk scarves. Payment is due to the instructor on the day of class. Reserve a seat by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Meet the sheriff
The Triad/SALT Council invites you to “Coffee with the Sheriff” at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9:30 a.m. Learn more about the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the issues that affect seniors, and meet Sheriff Tim Cameron (R). Advance registration is required. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71073.
Learn how tai chi can help alleviate arthritis
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention for Beginners classes at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will begin on Monday, Sept. 9. The classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 7. There is no fee for this class, but a commitment to attendance and practice is necessary for success and preregistration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Educational video to be shown
Join at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. for a 60-minute educational video, “Ocean Odyssey,” featuring an exploration of marine ecosystems. This video is a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History presentation. Seats are limited, so stop by the reception desk during regular hours to sign up or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Listen to a singer during lunch
Hear special guest vocalist Suzette Pritchett perform at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at noon. Pritchett has been singing professionally for 30 years and has a beautiful, sultry voice. Space is limited. The menu for lunch includes seafood salad on lettuce, pickled beets, corn and more. Cost for lunch is by donation for those ages 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.