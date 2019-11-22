Make holiday ornaments
Craft and chat with the Garvey Senior Activity Center operations manager on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at the center. Make rustic wooden disc ornaments — perfect for decorating a Christmas tree or giving as gifts. Cost is $1 per ornament with a maximum of four per person. Payment and number of ornaments are due when registering. To learn more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Gift donations needed for holiday bingo at Loffler
Every year at the Loffler Senior Activity Center there is a special day of bingo in which Christmas shopping items are the prizes. There will be a full house of 50 players, so the center is looking for donations of gifts for prize table. Donations should be new items items that are suitable for gift-giving. They should not be gift-wrapped. Donations can be dropped off at the Loffler center on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 17. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Learn some make-up magic at Northern center
Looking for practical make-up and hair styling tips for older women, and want to jazz up your holiday look? Join Diana Diggins of Halo Hair Care Studio and local wardrobe consultant Robbie Loker as they help you tap into some holiday magic on Monday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost is $15 per person and is due at signup. To sign up, visit the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Music showcase with lunch slated at the Garvey center
Enjoy a lovely meal while Diane Trautman plays holiday tunes on the piano. Following the meal, Kathy Creswell will lead in the Holiday Music Showcase at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at noon. Sign up in advance by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make a fabric wreath
Learn to make an adorable, festive holiday wreath with fabric and a wreath form. Experienced crafter Valerie Jenkins provides all instruction and materials for the class on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost is $7 and is due at signup. To sign up, visit the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Create a fresh holiday wreath at Loffler center
Use fresh greens and a decorative bow to create a beautiful wreath at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Carol Davis will facilitate this workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. Fresh-cut greens, bows and wreath frames are included; just bring gloves to protect hands and a pair of snips if you have them. Cost is $30 per person, and prepayment is required by Dec. 3. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by in person to sign up.
Gingerbread house craft class planned at Garvey
Come join and create the time-honored tradition of holiday gingerbread houses at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. Staff will supply all the materials. Each person will take home one gingerbread house. There will be hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy as well. Cost for the class is $5. Payment is due when registering. To learn more or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Celebrate the season
Set aside Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Christmas party, which will take place at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available at all three senior activity centers for a suggested donation of $14. The party will feature a DJ, dancing, raffles, door prizes, party favors and a toast to the season of giving. The feast will be catered by Mission BBQ. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more. Limited number of tickets are available.
New line dancing offered
A news session of R&B Line Dance will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays through Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The class will be taking it step by step and learning dances like the Cupid Shuffle and The Wobble. The cost per class will be $2, payable at the time of the class. Call the Garvey center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more.